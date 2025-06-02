Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Potbelly by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Potbelly by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Potbelly by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBPB. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Potbelly

In other news, major shareholder David Nierenberg bought 22,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $207,501.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,203.12. The trade was a 21.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of PBPB opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

