Principal Street Partners LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,272 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

