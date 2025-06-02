Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – May 31st

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, operate and maintain the physical systems and facilities—such as highways, bridges, power grids and water networks—that underpin economic activity. These firms typically generate stable, long-term cash flows and often pay steady dividends, making them attractive to income-focused and defensive investors. They also tend to benefit from government spending on public works and regulatory frameworks that secure their revenue streams. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,224,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,804,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,598,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,980,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,045,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,042,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.23. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

