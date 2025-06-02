ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 429,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in JELD-WEN by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,492,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,250,853 shares in the company, valued at $56,448,633.78. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 736,068 shares of company stock worth $3,894,427. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

