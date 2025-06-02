ProShare Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.1%

NYMT opened at $6.55 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $591.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

