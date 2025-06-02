ProShare Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,646,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 313,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.14 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunOpta news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,758. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

