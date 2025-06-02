ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,976.20. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $86,981. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ THRY opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

