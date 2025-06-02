ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

BGS stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $335.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.74.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

