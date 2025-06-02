ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDT. Emmett Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $5,257,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $61.59 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.69.

IDT Increases Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

