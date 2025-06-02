Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,453 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VET shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

