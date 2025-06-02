Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 579 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $55,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $47,478,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 490,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

