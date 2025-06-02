Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,118,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,793,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,942,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,528,000 after purchasing an additional 188,234 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,066,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.1%

MMYT opened at $101.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

