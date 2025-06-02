Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,024 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.