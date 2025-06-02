Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,377 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $94.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

