Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 18,095 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Garth Graham bought 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $114.35 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

