Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 118,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,828.88. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $1,247,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $209.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.37. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.99. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.43.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

