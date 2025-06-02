Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 373,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after buying an additional 49,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 10,213.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after buying an additional 628,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banner by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

