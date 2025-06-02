Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $176.06 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $176.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

