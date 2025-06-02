Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,758 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $74,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,002.52. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,226 shares of company stock worth $324,925. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.