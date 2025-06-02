Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.