Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Veren worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veren by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veren in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Veren by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Veren in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veren in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Stock Performance

NYSE:VRN opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Veren Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

