Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.37 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

