Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.76 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Organon & Co. by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,552.56. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.