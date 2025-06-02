Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 961,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,404,433.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112 in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

