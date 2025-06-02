Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

