Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.85 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,414,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 122,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

