Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 2,912.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,033 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATSG. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

