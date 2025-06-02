Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 62.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

