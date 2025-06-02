Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

