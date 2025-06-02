Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KGC stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

