Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 262.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

