Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.26% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,454 shares of company stock valued at $553,030. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

