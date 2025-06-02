Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 231,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

