Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 102,179 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,070 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of HBM opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.56. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

