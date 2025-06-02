Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,037 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $45.62 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,721 shares of company stock worth $2,066,366. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

