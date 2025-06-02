Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $226.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.40.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

