Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.75. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.