Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,222,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,279.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock worth $473,814. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

