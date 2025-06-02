Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $114.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $124.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

