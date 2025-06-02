Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

