Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,697,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,815,000 after buying an additional 302,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after buying an additional 1,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,658,000 after buying an additional 938,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,883,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

