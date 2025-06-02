Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,242,000 after acquiring an additional 761,561 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 724,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,384,000 after purchasing an additional 460,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.