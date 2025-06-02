Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,001 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,777,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,948. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.96. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.