Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,095 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,275,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 535,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Elme Communities by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 407,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 400,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 228,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

