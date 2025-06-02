Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 119 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:IDA opened at $118.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

