Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,222 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 573,608 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 542,647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 401,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 215,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,450,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 179,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $903,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,585.80. This trade represents a 21.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

TPC opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

