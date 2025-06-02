Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,666 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 833,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.56%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

