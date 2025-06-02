Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,797 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vestis were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 140,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vestis by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after buying an additional 382,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vestis by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 188,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

VSTS opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.78 million, a PE ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Vestis news, COO William J. Seward purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,270.26. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,387,510.97. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 880,675 shares of company stock worth $5,271,632. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

