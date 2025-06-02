Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,091 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Bruker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 158,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 356,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bruker by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Bruker Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Bruker’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

