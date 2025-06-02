Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,157 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,844 shares during the period. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,037,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,923 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Envista by 4,949.9% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,018,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 998,248 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.00.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

